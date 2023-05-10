Hull school pupils to race hand-built electric cars
Electric cars, known as Goblins, hand-built by children in Hull are to hit the race track at the weekend.
Primary school pupils were asked to construct the vehicles for the Green Port Hull Goblins event on Sunday.
Mark Jones, from Hull City Council, said the project has helped promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.
The cars will parade at Hull's MKM Stadium at 10:30 BST, with racing expected to begin at 11:00 BST.
Greenpower Education Trust provided the framework for the kit cars, as well as the components for the battery-powered engines, the council said.
Mr Jones, the authority's director of regeneration, said: "I look forward to seeing the cars in action."
As well as promoting interesting in STEM subjects, the project had encouraged teamwork, the council said.
Michele Augousti, chief executive of Greenpower Education Trust, said the experience gave young people "the opportunity to design, build and race electric cars at a host of events throughout the year, culminating in an International Final".
