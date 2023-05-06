Crowds come out in West Yorkshire to celebrate Coronation
Celebrations are under way across West Yorkshire as people mark the Coronation of King Charles III.
An abundance of patriotic outfits and flags were on show as crowds gathered in Millennium Square in Leeds to watch the historic occasion on a big screen.
Dressed head to toe in red, white and blue, well-wisher Susan Gagg said: "It's wonderful to see all the country get together and celebrate."
Elsewhere, community events are being held as well as street parties .
Both young and old gathered in the central Leeds square to watch the moment the King and Queen were crowned at London's Westminster Abbey.
University of Derby students Christopher Crowder, James Ryder and Luke Hewitt were among those waving their flags.
The teenagers said they had come to show their support for the monarchy and said the Royal Family were "part of our history and culture".
Martin and Jackie from Rawdon described the ceremony as "glorious".
Martin said: "It's Britain at its best."
He added: "I think it's a remarkable occasion because most of us have only ever known the late Queen so this is a once in a lifetime and celebration for us. We're not going to see this again in our lifetime."
Wearing an inflatable gold crown, Jackie said the day was a double celebration as it was her birthday.
In Huddersfield, a street party is being held on Briarlyn Avenue.
Resident Tim Robinson said: "This is what it's all about. Getting people together who have been through a difficult time with Covid and cost of living
"Everyone you will see today has got a smile on their face and without a smile on their face, what's the point."
Mr Robinson described the Royal Family as "great", adding: "They bring in a lot of money in to the economy of the country and I don't think people actually realise what they do attract."
Elsewhere, in Bradford the city's cathedral was open for the public to watch the Coronation as well as a big screen in Centenary Square.
Meanwhile, Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said babies born on Coronation day would get a special teddy and blanket to mark their arrival on such a historic occasion.
