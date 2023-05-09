Hull Blitz memorial set to be unveiled remembering those killed
- Published
A new memorial and remembrance area is to be unveiled later to those killed during the Hull Blitz.
German air raids killed about 400 people in the city between 7-9 May 1941, with 95% of Hull's houses left damaged during World War Two.
More than 300 men, women and children were buried in unmarked mass graves in Northern Cemetery, where a commemorative service will be held.
The public are invited to attend the 14:00 BST service.
Hull City Council said it will be led by the Reverend Stephen Whalley, with representatives from the council, emergency services, the voluntary sector, standard bearers and the Armed Forces all due to attend.
The local authority said the new memorial will commemorate those buried in the mass graves at the graveyard on Chanterlands Avenue.
During the course of the 1939-45 war, 1,200 people were killed and a further 3,000 were injured in the city.
Hull Blitz in numbers:
People killed: 1,200
People injured: 3,000
People homeless: 152,000
Houses damaged: 86,715
Source: A North-East Coast Town - T Geraghty
