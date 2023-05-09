Hull Blitz memorial set to be unveiled remembering those killed

Hull war memorialHull City Council
A service will be held at 14:00 BST on Tuesday to remember those killed during the Hull Blitz

A new memorial and remembrance area is to be unveiled later to those killed during the Hull Blitz.

German air raids killed about 400 people in the city between 7-9 May 1941, with 95% of Hull's houses left damaged during World War Two.

More than 300 men, women and children were buried in unmarked mass graves in Northern Cemetery, where a commemorative service will be held.

The public are invited to attend the 14:00 BST service.

Hull City Council said it will be led by the Reverend Stephen Whalley, with representatives from the council, emergency services, the voluntary sector, standard bearers and the Armed Forces all due to attend.

The local authority said the new memorial will commemorate those buried in the mass graves at the graveyard on Chanterlands Avenue.

During the course of the 1939-45 war, 1,200 people were killed and a further 3,000 were injured in the city.

Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
Bombs caused extensive damage during the city's blitz, with homes in Bean Street turned to rubble

Hull Blitz in numbers:

People killed: 1,200

People injured: 3,000

People homeless: 152,000

Houses damaged: 86,715

Source: A North-East Coast Town - T Geraghty

