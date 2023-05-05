Local election results 2023: Conservatives retain North Lincolnshire
- Published
The Conservatives have retained control over North Lincolnshire Council.
The authority's 43 council seats were contested under revised boundary changes, which increased the number of wards by two to 19.
The Tories were clear winners on the night, securing 27 seats. Labour won the remaining 16.
Conservative group leader Rob Waltham, who looks set to be council leader again, said he was "absolutely delighted" by the result.
"I think it absolutely demonstrates perfectly that the local Conservatives have delivered what local people want," Mr Waltham said.
"Their priorities, we've taken them on board, and they've continued to support us. We are incredibly grateful."
Overall turnout was 28.2%.
The Conservatives held onto all three Barton ward seats, despite a strong challenge by the Green Party, who fell 65 votes short of their first ever North Lincolnshire Council representation.
