Local election results 2023: Conservatives retain North East Lincolnshire
The Conservatives have retained control of North East Lincolnshire Council despite losing three seats.
A total of 15 of the authority's 42 seats were up for grabs with the Tories losing three of the 10 they held which were up for election.
Labour gained one seat, taking their total to nine. Independents won two.
Despite the win, council leader Philip Jackson admitted: "Clearly, we need to listen to what people are saying in areas where we are losing support."
Councillor Jackson was re-elected in the Waltham ward.
Labour's Malcolm Morland took the Croft Baker ward in Cleethorpes from Conservative Bob Callison.
It was widely expected the Conservatives would see losses, but few expected the authority to change hands.
The two-seat gain by independent candidates meant their total on the council is now three.
The Lib Dems defended their seat up for election but did not win further wards, which meant they retained three councillors.
Overall turnout was 23%.
The BBC's Lara King said: "In his speech, councillor Morland talked passionately, and at length, about nurses' pay, the controversy over metal detecting on Cleethorpes beach and also voter ID which he criticised as undemocratic."
