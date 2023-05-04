Winteringham crash: Man dies after car hits wall
A man has died after the car he was driving left the road and crashed into a wall near Scunthorpe.
Humberside Police said the crash, involving a grey Range Rover, happened in Meggitt Lane, Winteringham, at about 18:55 BST on Wednesday.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident, police said.
Officers investigating the crash have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.
