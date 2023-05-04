Coronation toppers crown Yorkshire and Lincolnshire post boxes
Post boxes across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been crowned with crocheted and knitted regal toppers to mark Saturday's Coronation.
Portrayals of King Charles III, the Queen Consort, royal guards and the Crown Jewels have been appearing in recent weeks in preparation for the ceremony.
Community groups and craft enthusiasts have spent hours preparing their unique designs to impress passers by over the bank holiday weekend.
The creative craze has boomed in the last couple of years, with woollen works often inspired by a theme, season or event.
Similar tributes appeared in May 2022 to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee and in September 2022 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's death.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort will be anointed and crowned at Westminster Abbey in front of 2,300 guests and a global audience of millions.
Photos of the designs are often shared in topper-themed social media groups by those whose heads are turned by the displays.
In Leeds, West Yorkshire, a wooden design formed part of a wider set created by the Pudsey Community Craft Group complete with 20 stained glass windows and roof tiles made from slate.
The group said it took 50 hours in total to construct, with materials donated by a local builders yard and red carpet from a fabric manufacturer.
Kim Rayner, who created a topper featuring King Charles III in Leasingham, Lincolnshire "while watching the television", said she recently completed a second topper after four days of handiwork.
"My new year's resolution was to make one, so I made a Valentine's one for February, a spring chicken in March and April and then thought I could make a Coronation one for May after finding a knitting pattern of Charles and his ears online," she said.
"As Charlie is a soft toy we had to find a way of getting him to stand up in the wind, as people enter the Post Office in Leasingham they basically straighten him up!"
