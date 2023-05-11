New permit scheme for Cleethorpes beach metal detectorists
Metal detectorists can return to Cleethorpes beach after a compromise was reached over a ban.
North East Lincolnshire Council restricted the use of metal detectors last month, citing concerns by Natural England about the impact on a site of special scientific interest (SSSI).
The original scheme required detectorists to get written approval.
However, after talks with Natural England, the council will trial a free permit scheme over the summer.
It said the area open for use would be limited and not include the SSSI.
A council spokesperson said: "Following a meeting last week, Natural England has agreed to consider a proposal from the authority to carry out a trial within a low-impact area of the beach to gather information on the number of consents required and understand the impacts of metal detecting.
"This will run from its introduction - as soon as possible - to September 30 this year. It is hoped this will lead to a long-term permanent solution being found for metal detecting on Cleethorpes beach.
"To ensure a permanent solution is found, co-operative and good relationships with metal detectorists and their associations will be sought."
The proposed area would cover the North Prom, from the rock groyne at Wonderland and the pier, and between the pier and the leisure centre, from the sea wall to the front of the pier structure.
The council said it would "not extend beyond that or to any other land, inland or otherwise, across North East Lincolnshire".
Metal detectorist Alan Bishop said he thought the original ban was "quite petty".
He said he appreciated the council wanted to protect the SSSI, but said most parts of the beach had "no significance".
"It doesn't seem to bear much significance, lads coming on here metal detecting," he said.
"We fill our holes in and we remove litter and scrap which has got to be a good thing."
Fellow detectorist Steve Hilldrith said: "They just need to make sure it's a proper U-turn.
"Not a U-turn that's going to be there for six months and brought back in when everybody's forgotten about it."
