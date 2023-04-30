East Yorkshire unicorn parade for girl before she loses sight
More than 120 "unicorns" have paraded around a stately home to raise money for a 10-year-old girl with a life-limiting condition.
Elsie, who has Batten disease, said she wanted to see a unicorn before the illness caused her to lose her sight.
Natalie Garvey, who runs an equestrian shop in Driffield, East Yorkshire, put out an appeal on social media for horse owners to help Elsie's wish come true.
The event at Sledmere House will raise funds to help adapt her family's home.
Ms Garvey said the response to her request had been "phenomenal".
"They have all got horns," she said
"They're covered in glitter, sparkles paint's flowers. They look amazing."
Thousands of people attended the event at the house and grounds, which were given over for free for the event by owners - the Sykes family.
Activities included music and dancing, as well as stalls and a dog show.
The unicorn parade was led by Elsie and her family in a horse and carriage.
Her dad Phil said he was amazed by the turnout and thanked everybody who gave their time for free.
"It's fantastic to see so many people coming out and helping today," he said.
"It's quite overwhelming really to see the support from the local community. It means a lot."
The organisers hope to raise up to £20,000 towards the £100,000 cost of refitting Elsie's house, so she can live at home with her family for longer.
Batten disease, also known as CLN2, is a rare degenerative genetic disorder affecting 30-50 children in the UK, according to the NHS website,
It causes seizures, then a gradual decline in the ability to walk, speak and see.
