Mum calls for law change after Ingoldmells caravan fire death
- Published
A mother whose two-year-old daughter died in a caravan blaze while on a family holiday is campaigning for better fire safety measures.
Louisiana Brooke Dolan died on the last day of the break at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells in 2021.
Although the fire started in the caravan's boiler cupboard investigators were unable to determine the cause.
Natasha Broadley said she wants to see annual gas checks at caravan parks become a mandatory requirement.
An inquest into the Louisiana's death earlier this month heard the gas safety certificate for the boiler in their caravan expired on 23 August, 2021, five months before the fire.
However, the coroner ruled the death was an accident and said the boiler could not be specifically blamed despite its service history being out of date.
On the day of the blaze, Miss Broadley said she had raised concerns over the boiler with the caravan's owner and someone had been sent to look at it.
Later, as she was taking a shower, the fire broke out and quickly engulfed the property.
Miss Broadley, from Newark, managed to escape the caravan with three of her children but, despite her efforts to rescue Louisiana, she was unable to get her daughter out.
"Louisiana had the best personality, she always laughed and was just my little dolly," she said.
"They say time is a healer but it's not, it gets worse."
She has now started a petition for a change in the law to make caravan gas safety checks a legal requirement. Although they are not currently mandatory, the majority of park owners do require them.
Miss Broadley said: "There are guidelines but not necessarily requirements. I just want to make sure everyone is protected."
Laver Leisure, which owns the Ingoldmells site, said it was "wholly supportive" of the measures proposed by Miss Broadley.
The company said: "On our parks all home owners are required to have a gas test every year and an electricity test every three years.
"Our owners are now sent emails and SMS messages two months, one month and two weeks before their existing certificates expire. If tests are not performed prior to expiration of the certificate then the home is disconnected from the main services and cannot be occupied."
Humberside Police said due to the "inconclusive reason on how the fire started", no criminal charges were brought over Louisiana's death.
Det Ch Insp Jo Fortune said: "It is apparent that the fire started in the cupboard that housed the boiler, but it cannot be said that the fire was as a direct consequence of a fault with the boiler despite thorough forensic examination."
