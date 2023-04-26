Major Hull road closed for two weeks after water main burst
A major road in Hull is to be closed for two weeks after "significant damage" caused by a burst water main.
Rawling Way in the west of the city was shut at around 15:30 BST on Tuesday following the burst.
Yorkshire Water said the pipe had been repaired but it would have to work with Hull City Council to repair the carriageway.
Diversions have been put in place in the surrounding area and a number of bus services have also been re-routed.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: "The burst water main has caused significant damage to the underlying concrete road structure below the tarmac surface layers which will take approximately two weeks to fully re-construct to the necessary highway specifications.
"This includes time for the concrete to cure, during which time there may be no activity on site.
"We understand road closures are inconvenient and our teams are working hard, alongside the local council highways team, to carry out the work as quickly as possible.
"We'd like to thank customers and local businesses for their patience and cooperation while the work is undertaken, and we will reopen the section of Rawling Way as soon as it is safe to do so."
