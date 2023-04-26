Hull man jailed for repeated child rapes
A Hull man has been jailed for 12 years after admitting repeated sexual assaults on a child.
Kevin Smith, 35, of Stornaway Square, pleaded guilty to seven counts of rape on a boy under 13.
At Hull Crown Court, he also admitted two counts of making an indecent image of a child.
Smith targeted his victim through social media and in a bid to cover his tracks encouraged the child to delete messages, Humberside Police said.
The court heard the abuse took place between March 2019 and April 2020, when Smith was arrested.
Det Sgt Kevin Fenwick-Denton said: "I'd like to commend the bravery and the courage of the victim and their family throughout the entirety of the investigation and court proceedings.
"I hope the outcome will provide them with some comfort in knowing that, by having the courage and strength to come forward, they have undoubtedly prevented others from sufferings at the hands of this sexual deviant.
"I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered sexual abuse to come forward. We will listen to you and support you.
"I would strongly appeal for anybody who believes they are being manipulated into doing something they don't want to, to speak with an adult or friend and report it to us."
