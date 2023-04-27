Driffield: East Riding planners to consider Aldi proposal
- Published
Plans for an Aldi supermarket on the site of Driffield's former cattle market will be considered later.
Dozens have called on East Riding of Yorkshire Council's planning committee to approve the plans.
Aldi said the store would provide shoppers with more choice.
Driffield Town Council said it approved of the plans but expressed concern that delivery lorries could put children and homes at risk.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council has recommended the plans for approval.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, 194 people backed the plans, while 16 objections were received.
Currently, the nearest Aldi store to Driffield is 11 miles (17.7km) away in Bridlington.
In its application, Aldi said: "Feedback from a community engagement exercise was overwhelmingly positive.
"The proposed development has been designed in a comprehensive and cohesive manner, responding to the site-specific issues identified, to contribute positively to the town centre and bring an unused eyesore back into use.
"The proposal brings significant investment to Driffield town centre."
Up to 50 jobs could be created, it added.
Traffic concerns
In its submissions, Driffield Town Council said: "The area adjacent to Dunn's Lane is the main thoroughfare for a significant number of children in the morning, at lunchtime and in the afternoon arriving and leaving Driffield Junior School and Driffield School.
"We feel it is imperative that timings of deliveries to Aldi must reflect these significant pedestrian movements and that they be avoided."
The town council added that while Aldi had assured it that only four lorries would be accessing the store each day their "weight and size will cause considerable potential damage to the foundations of many houses."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.