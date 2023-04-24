Hull: Three plead not guilty to attempted murder

Wyton GroveGoogle
A man was found with serious injuries on Wyton Grove in Hull on 15 March, police say

Two men and a woman have pleaded not guilty to attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured in Hull.

Police were called to Wyton Grove on 15 March after receiving reports a man had been stabbed.

Luke McKenzie Smith, 27, of Bankside Park, Hull, Alisha Ellerington, 20, of Wyton Grove, Hull, and Stephen Smith, 44, of no fixed address, appeared before Grimsby Crown Court on Monday.

Their trial is due to begin at Hull or Grimsby Crown Court on 28 August.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.