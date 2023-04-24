Hull: Three plead not guilty to attempted murder
Two men and a woman have pleaded not guilty to attempted murder after a man was found seriously injured in Hull.
Police were called to Wyton Grove on 15 March after receiving reports a man had been stabbed.
Luke McKenzie Smith, 27, of Bankside Park, Hull, Alisha Ellerington, 20, of Wyton Grove, Hull, and Stephen Smith, 44, of no fixed address, appeared before Grimsby Crown Court on Monday.
Their trial is due to begin at Hull or Grimsby Crown Court on 28 August.
