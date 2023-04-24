Beverley: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
A motorcyclist has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Beverley.
Police said the white Yamaha motorcycle was in collision with a Mercedes C Class car on York Road outside Beverley Racecourse at 10:50 BST on Sunday.
The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital for treatment. The driver of the car was not seriously injured.
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or had dashcam footage to contact them.
