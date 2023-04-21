Snowy the white peacock deliberately hit by car, says estate
A rare white peacock described as a "local celebrity" at its country park home is recovering after its owners said it was deliberately hit by a car.
Snowy suffered injuries to its head and neck when it was struck near Normanby Hall Country Park in North Lincolnshire on Thursday.
A spokesman for the estate said a roofer working nearby saw a car swerve into Snowy before driving off.
The four-year-old peafowl was seen by a vet but is now recovering at the park.
Humberside Police is investigating the incident, which took place on Normanby Road between 11:00 and 11:30 BST on Thursday.
Snowy is the only white peacock on the estate, and lives with two blue - or Indian - ones.
The spokesman said: "He's the only white one we've got and he is the local celeb.
"Yesterday, there was a roofing company working near the park and they said they saw a car swerve to hit him. They picked him up and brought him into the park, which we are really grateful for.
"We took him to the vets who said he had hurt his leg and neck, we thought it was touch and go but they did a great job.
"He is feeling a bit sore and tender, so we won't be letting him out for a week, he has had something to eat and drink so he's feeling a bit better."
He added: "The staff here were absolutely devastated, Snowy is like a pet to them, he is really tame.
"He is well-loved locally so thankfully he is going to be OK."
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
