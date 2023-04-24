North Lincolnshire: People urged to consider hosting care leavers
- Published
People who believe they could help support a young person leaving care in North Lincolnshire are being urged to consider opening their homes to them.
The Supported Lodgings scheme aims to provide a stepping-stone for people aged between 16 and 24.
Hosts help them learn essential skills such as managing a household, cooking and budgeting.
It enables them to move into living independently with confidence when they feel ready, the council said.
North Lincolnshire Council said the scheme also helps young people for whom a return to the family home is not possible.
Hosts are expected to provide a comfortable room in a safe environment where a young person can develop everyday life skills they might not have experienced before.
Emma, a North Lincolnshire Supported Lodgings host, said she had found the scheme "very rewarding".
"You can't change a past, but you can help a young person have a better future," she said.
One young person, who wished to remain anonymous, said they had spent six months living with their host.
"I think this scheme is very positive and it's important to have hosts like mine; she has supported me, made my time easier and the house is very comfortable to live in."
Supported Lodgings hosts receive a range of support including a dedicated support worker, detailed training plan, support groups and a weekly allowance in addition to room rent.
Another host, Jean, said the support had been "brilliant" and said she had realised how much some young people needed somewhere to "call home".
"I do the same for these young people that I would do for my birth children and as far as I'm concerned, we are a family," she said.
The council's fostering team will be at UTC North Lincolnshire, 20:21 Visual Arts Centre, Scunthorpe Central and Church Square, Scunthorpe on 29 April for anyone who wants to find out more about the scheme or is considering volunteering.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.