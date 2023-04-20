Bridlington vintage vehicle beach race festival returns
Vintage cars taking part in beach racing are among the the highlights of the Race the Waves festival which begins in Bridlington today.
Attractions also include a static auto show, containing vintage and classic vehicles, displayed on South Marine Drive.
The event was first held in the town in 2018 and the East Riding Council said it had been "a huge success".
The free festival runs until Sunday.
Adam Toes, tourism events and project manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said they were delighted to host drivers and vehicles again this year.
"Last year's event was a huge success and a fantastic boost to tourism in the town of Bridlington".
Event promoters Backfire consider it a "theatre of automation" and said visitors would treated to a "free spectacular" of vintage vehicles racing the waves along the South Beach in pairs from a flagged start.
Entertainment, community stalls and refreshment sellers will also be available.
There are a number of road closures in place in Bridlington to enable the festival to take place.
Beach racing and speed trials have been staged in Yorkshire for over a hundred years, Filey hosted an event in 1905 and Bridlington hosted speed trials until 1924.
