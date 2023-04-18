All-you-can-eat crisp buffet draws in crunch fans to Hull bar
- Published
Crunchy snack fans are preparing to take part in a monster munch after the announcement of the latest in a series of all-you-can-eat crisp buffets.
The event, at Kicks Bar and Grill, in Paragon Street, Hull, features both modern and retro snacks, along with a DJ playing "cheesy tunes".
Manager Chris McWatt said the "bottomless crisp party" would feature classic and newer noisy nibbles.
He advised wearing "comfy snack-eating attire" to avoid becoming frazzled.
Mr McWatt, who enjoys a Nik Nak, said the ticketed event on 28 April offered customers the opportunity to indulge in up to 40 varieties of popular potato or maize-based snacks.
"With us having a city centre bar, we don't just want to be pushing alcoholic drinks all the time - we want to do events and make it more for everybody," he said.
Charis Scott-Holm, who attended one of the earlier crisp nights with her boyfriend, said nostalgia was a big pull.
The public relations consultant said: "There was bit of initial awkwardness at turning up at a bar and asking if you were in the right place for a crisp party, but the bowls were soon filled with Monster Munch, Frazzles and Chipsticks."
Charis, who favours Quavers as her snack of choice, said while bingeing on crisps may sound like a "childhood dream", there was a downside.
"We soon became aware there are only so many salty goods your body will take before you feel defeated and thirsty for more drink. It was a win-win for the bar!"
Describing how the 90-minute event works, Mr McWatt said: "Basically, your ticket gets you your own box and you can fill up as many times as you want.
"We've also got the dips, the sauces and the bread and butter."
"Who doesn't like a crisp sandwich?" he added.
As for the atmosphere, Mr McWatt said it was a chance for crisp fans to meet up with friends and chomp along to the sounds of the 80s and 90s.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.