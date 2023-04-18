Hull Champions: Health and wellbeing event
- Published
Volunteers who support charities and community organisations in Hull will be highlighted at an event later.
Hull Champions is an NHS initiative in which Hull Health and Care Partnership (HHCP) is working with the community to create a healthier city.
The event at North Point Shopping Centre will share what volunteers are doing to help improve people's lives.
HHCP said these organisations reduce pressures on the NHS and the event would give them a "chance to shine".
"We have an incredible voluntary sector in Hull who work every day to improve the lives of local people," said Hull Health and Care Partnership's Erica Daley.
She said it had become evident how "vital" their work was during the pandemic.
Organisations taking part in the event, between 10:00 BST and 12:00, include Hull Women's Aid, Tigers Sport and Education Trust and Education Trust, Victoria House Disabilities Trust and Hull and East Riding Breast Friends.
"We want to give these local organisations the opportunity to shine and allow people in Hull the chance to learn more about them so they can see just how easy it is to reach out for support if they need it," Ms Daley said.
One organisation, Neighbourhood Network, said it had been part of Hull Champions for five years.
"Attending the health and wellbeing event will give us the opportunity to recruit volunteers, especially for our Menopaus'ull project, raise awareness of our charity with the public and showcase the benefits of being a member along with networking with other NHS Hull Champion members."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.