Project to restore marine habitats in Humber Estuary
- Published
A scheme has been announced to restore marine habitats and species in the Humber Estuary.
Wilder Humber is a partnership between the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire wildlife trusts and renewable energy firm Ørsted.
The organisations will work together to restore nearly 40 hectares (98.84 acres) of protected habitats over the next five years.
There are also plans to rebuild the Humber's lost native oyster population.
According to those involved, the Humber estuary is one of the most important natural features and conservation sites in the UK.
However, the estuary's conservation status was downgraded by Natural England in 2012 due to habitat loss, commercial development, and the decline of precious habitats, such as sand dunes, saltmarsh, seagrass and native oysters.
As part of efforts to reverse the decline, the programme aims to restore and enrich protected habitats, including a lost seagrass meadow at Spurn Point, and rebuild the Humber's lost native oyster population to more than half a million.
The project will also see volunteering opportunities, community events and school visits.
Rachael Bice, chief executive for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust (YWT), said: "The time has come for bigger, bolder action on seascape and seagrass restoration [and] this pioneering programme... is a crucial step forward.
"We expect to see huge improvements to water quality, richer marine habitat providing a better home for more birds, seals and fish across the estuary and beyond."
Benj Sykes, from Ørsted, which is behind many of the wind turbines in the North Sea, said: "The diversity of life on planet Earth is our natural life-support system, but it's being lost at an alarming rate.
"We firmly believe we can find ways to increase the [development] of much-needed renewable energy whilst delivering a positive impact on nature."
To mark the launch of Wilder Humber, YWT is hosting a free community event at Spurn Discovery Centre on Saturday 22 April.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.