Man arrested in Scunthorpe over reports of sexual exploitation
A man has been arrested after police received reports that women were being "sexually exploited" at a property in North Lincolnshire.
The 22-year-old man was arrested in Keadby, Scunthorpe, on Thursday 6 April following a tip-off, according to Humberside Police.
One woman was safeguarded during the operation by a specialist modern slavery and human trafficking team.
The arrested man had been bailed while inquiries were ongoing, officers said.
Det Sgt Richard Kirk, from Humberside Police, said: "We take all reports of sexual exploitation very seriously.
"These investigations are often complex and lengthy, but the intelligence we receive plays a huge part in safeguarding victims of modern slavery and human trafficking."
