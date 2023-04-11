M62 lorry crash in East Yorkshire shuts westbound carriageway
- Published
The M62 in East Yorkshire has been closed westbound after a lorry crashed through the central reservation.
The motorway is shut between junction 35 for the M18 and junction 34 at Whitley following the collision. One lane has also been closed on the eastbound carriageway.
National Highways said emergency services were in attendance.
A diversion was in place and drivers were warned to expect delays of up to 30 minutes eastbound, it added.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.