M62 lorry crash in East Yorkshire shuts westbound carriageway

M62 westbound at J35Google
The motorway is closed between junction 35 for the M18 and junction 34 at Whitley

The M62 in East Yorkshire has been closed westbound after a lorry crashed through the central reservation.

The motorway is shut between junction 35 for the M18 and junction 34 at Whitley following the collision. One lane has also been closed on the eastbound carriageway.

National Highways said emergency services were in attendance.

A diversion was in place and drivers were warned to expect delays of up to 30 minutes eastbound, it added.

