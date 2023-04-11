Family rescued from sea near Hornsea after boat engine 'blows up'
A family of seven had to be rescued from the sea off East Yorkshire after their boat's engine "blew up" and left them adrift.
Hornsea Inshore Rescue said the family had called the coastguard for help just after 11:00 BST on Friday.
Due to difficult sea conditions, the lifeboat crew first brought the family ashore before returning for the craft.
Rescuers said everyone involved was unharmed and praised the family for quickly calling for help.
Hornsea Inshore Rescue said the motor cruiser's engine, which had been recently serviced, broke down just 15 minutes after the craft had been launched from the Hornsea slipway.
Karl Shannon, from the team, said it was something that could happen to anyone.
"The engine blew up on them. If your engine breaks down while you are out at sea, there is nothing you can do apart from call for help and wait for rescue."
'Tricky rescue'
The family had called the coastguard by dialling 999, which Mr Shannon said highlighted the importance of having the ability to call for help when at sea.
"If you've got no communications with the land then you are basically on a floating death trap," he said.
Mr Shannon added that difficult conditions meant the family was taken off the boat and returned to shore before the vessel was retrieved.
"It was a bit of a tricky one this rescue due to the fact the waves were so big at the water's edge. It was very dangerous towing the vessel through those waves," he said.
"It was good we had them all safely in our boathouse before we relaunched to recover the boat."
Members of the family had expressed their gratitude for a "swift and well-executed" rescue, according to Hornsea Inshore Rescue.
