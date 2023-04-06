Threatened Scunthorpe steel workers to be offered new jobs
Around 250 steel workers facing redundancy over the decision to close Scunthorpe's coke ovens will be offered alternative jobs, British Steel says.
The firm announced the plan in February and said it intends to press ahead with the closure "in the coming months".
However, it said all those affected would be offered roles within the business.
The firm, owned by Chinese company Jingye, blamed rising energy costs and demands to be greener for the decision.
A spokesperson said: "We are pleased to say all employees affected by this decision will be offered alternative roles in the business.
"We appreciate this has been a difficult time for everyone involved and I'd like to thank our people and the trade unions for their professionalism throughout the consultation process."
Community Trade Union, which represents the majority of steelworkers, previously said the cuts could have a "catastrophic impact" on steel production in the UK.
However, British Steel said a full review of the "business rationale" behind the coke ovens proposal had been conducted and "as a result of there being no compulsory redundancies among coke ovens employees", the trade unions had confirmed they would not object to the proposed closure.
The company said the formal consultation process on the matter was now complete.
Coking ovens turn coal into coke which burns at the higher temperature needed for furnaces used in steel production.
British Steel said closing the ovens would bring environmental benefits, including reductions in emissions to air and water.
However, the decision means British Steel will import coke and has been seen as a concerning indicator about future of the UK steel industry.
