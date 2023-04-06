Grimsby railway's 175 years marked with exhibition
An exhibition celebrating 175 years since Grimsby's railway station opened takes place later.
The free event, organised by North East Lincolnshire Archives at Grimsby Town Hall, features rare photographs of locomotives, stations and signal boxes.
The one-day exhibition is open from 10:00 BST to 16:00.
Archivist Adrian Wilkinson said the railway also "played a central role in the growth of both Cleethorpes and Immingham".
Grimsby Town station opened in 1848 and Mr Wilkinson said: "The railways played a key role in the development of the town as the world's greatest fishing port, as the use of steam locomotives facilitated the rapid transportation of fresh fish to London and other major conurbations."
The exhibition will include images of Weelsby Road Level Crossing and the underpass that replaced it in 1933.
It will also feature pictures of Grimsby Docks Station, New Holland Pier Station and Cleethorpes Station, as well as some of Grimsby's signal boxes, including Garden Street, Wellowgate and Cleethorpes Road.
