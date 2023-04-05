Scunthorpe's retail park plans approved after appeal
A retail park in Scunthorpe is to be built after inspectors overturned a council's decision to refuse the plans.
The proposed development on Kingsway includes a Starbucks drive-through and is expected to create 50 jobs.
Almscliffe Dhesi Developments appealed after its application was refused by North Lincolnshire Council citing loss of protected mature trees.
But the Planning Inspectorate agreed to the applicant's "no dig" construction method near the trees.
Under the plans, the majority of existing trees, mostly Common Limes, would be kept - but four would be removed and replaced with two flowering cherries and two mountain ash.
More than 100 people objected to the plans with most concerned about traffic congestion and loss of green space.
Scunthorpe MP Holly Mumby-Croft wrote on behalf of residents to the authority's planning committee expressing concern over the loss of a number of protected trees, saying she "considered this would have a substantial adverse impact on the amenity and appearance of the area".
Council leader Rob Waltham also argued the retail park would divert trade from the town centre and believed the four-hectare site, which used to be the home of Kingsway House before it was demolished in 2010, would work better as accommodation for the elderly.
Published documents show the appeal focused on the perceived impact on nearby stores, and concerns over possible damage to the roots of protected trees.
The developers said there was no evidence its construction method was inappropriate and would cause root damage.
In response, Mr Waltham said: "I'm really cross because I think they haven't taken into account what local residents have said.
"They've ignored the council's submission which was quite clear - this will have an impact on the residential community, compromises nearby retail units and it will also have an impact on highways.
"The next steps will be the planning inspector has put a number of conditions on the development and that means the council will have an obligation that those are discharged.
"We want to make sure that they're carried out to the highest possible standards."
As part of its appeal, Almscliffe Dhesi Developments also moved for an award of appeal costs on the basis of unreasonable behaviour by the council in refusing the application.
