Hull Paragon Station ticket barriers to target fare-dodgers
- Published
Ticket barriers being introduced at Hull's Paragon Station in a bid to crack down on fare-dodgers are expected to be operational within weeks.
The gates mean people will need a valid ticket to access the platforms, operator TransPennine Express said.
CCTV cameras were also being fitted to monitor passengers, it added.
Ian Humphreys, from Trans Pennine Express, said the new barriers would "reduce ticketless travel and discourage anti-social behaviour".
The new gates at the Paragon Street interchange were "similar to those found at many other stations across the country", Mr Humphreys, the rail operator's head of retail strategy, said.
The barriers were currently being fitted between the statue of poet Philip Larkin and the space between the waiting room and Starbucks, close to the Anlaby Road entrance, TransPennine said.
The metal heritage gates and railings which run between the waiting room and Starbucks would remain in place, as would the statue of Larkin, the firm said.
A grit bin and furniture, including benches, on Platform Seven would be moved to stop people climbing over a bordering fence to dodge fares, it added.
Four new customer information screens were also being installed, including one outside the waiting room and another adjacent to the cafe, according to TransPennine.
The barriers were expected to be operational by the end of April or the beginning of May, the firm said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.