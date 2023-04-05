Corporation Road Bridge bridge to be lifted for restoration work
- Published
A bridge in North East Lincolnshire is expected to be lifted on Wednesday as part of a £5m restoration project.
Repair work on the Grade II-listed Corporation Road Bridge in Grimsby began in February.
The footpath on the bridge will be shut to pedestrians and cyclists from 09:00 BST to 16:00 for the bridge to be lifted for weight testing, according to North East Lincolnshire Council.
A full road closure remains in place while work on the bridge continues.
The landmark spans the River Freshney and is a main route into Grimsby town centre, connecting Corporation Road to Victoria Street South.
The asphalt surface of the bridge and the concrete carriageway have already been removed and the steel deck plates have been shot blasted.
Detailed inspections of the structure are now underway.
After the bridge lift and weight test have been completed, work will start on the deck and will include the repair and replacement of steel plates, the council said.
The authority is legally obliged to keep the bridge and its mechanics in proper working order, because of the structure's listed status.
The council previously said the bridge is expected to reopen by Christmas.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.