Motorcyclist killed in East Yorkshire after bike leaves Allerthorpe road
A motorcyclist has died after his bike left the road and crashed in East Yorkshire.
The 44-year-old was travelling east along Melbourne Road, Allerthorpe, near Pocklington, on a Ducati motorbike when he crashed at 11:50 BST on Sunday.
Police said they believed the man lost control of his vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. He died at the scene.
Humberside officers appealed for anyone who has dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident to contact them.
They said the man's family had been informed and were being supported by specially-trained officers.
