Plans for new Beverley tip put on hold after complaints
Plans for a new waste and recycling tip in Beverley have been put on hold after almost 2,000 objections were lodged over its location near to homes.
The new site in Ings Road off Grange Way, Molescroft, would replace the current tip at Weel.
Objections included traffic issues and fears it would be too close to a nursery.
"Concerns about the chosen site have been listened to," Sarah Atkinson from East Riding of Yorkshire Council said.
The current tip at Weel is said to be prone to traffic queues and flooding and development was considered unviable because of the cost.
A planning committee was told by Ms Atkinson, the council's waste management lead, that the new location would provide a workable and sustainable solution.
But Mike Roach, speaking for the objectors, said the field earmarked for the site should remain an area of peace and tranquillity instead of being concreted over for a tip.
Plans from the council proposed a centre capable of handling 9,000 tonnes of waste and recycling a year, enough to keep up with Beverley's growing population.
New woodland and a meadow would be created as part of the plans, along with other landscaping, councillors heard.
However, Molescroft Parish Council and Beverley Town Council called for the application to be refused and another site looked at.
Ms Atkinson told the committee several sites had been considered and the Molescroft one was chosen after thorough examination.
Mr Roach said councillors should respect locals' opposition to the plans and block them.
"The proposed site isn't the best one, it's just the easiest, concreting over a green field site doesn't scream innovation."
The plans were deferred.
