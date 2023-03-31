Lee Rhoades: Police name Hull fatal attack victim
- Published
A 45-year-old man who died following an attack in Hull has been named by police.
Lee Rhoades died from his injuries in hospital after being found at a property in Bathurst Street at 01:20 GMT on 12 March.
Officers called to reports of "a concern for safety" found Mr Rhoades had been attacked, Humberside Police said.
Four people have been charged with his murder.
Lee Hailstone, 33, of Bathurst Street, Hull, Keeran Edge, 25, of Kilton Court, Hull, Garry Harris, 24, of Victoria Avenue, Hull, and Amie Kehoe, 23, of Blisland Close, Hull, appeared before city magistrates on 16 March.
All four were remanded into custody to appear at court on a date yet to be set.
Meanwhile, three other people arrested in connection with the incident have since been released on police bail pending further inquiries, police said.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said: "I would like reiterate that we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to people in the community."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
