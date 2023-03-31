Strictly's Johannes Radebe Bridlington shows axed after venue repairs
Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe says he is "truly heartbroken" after the first dates of his UK tour were cancelled because of venue issues.
The professional dancer was meant to be performing at Bridlington Spa on Friday and Saturday night, but the theatre said urgent repairs were taking place.
The TV star's Freedom Unleashed show has been cancelled for both nights.
"The safety of our customers, staff and performers is our number one priority," venue manager Mark Lonsdale said.
The theatre was closed "for repairs to be carried out within the auditorium" after an inspection on Thursday, Mr Lonsdale added.
He said cancelled shows would understandably leave people disappointed and customers with tickets would be refunded by the box office.
Posting on social media, Mr Radebe thanked fans for their understanding.
"Due to circumstances beyond my control, we are unable to perform our Freedom Unleashed show scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Bridlington," he wrote.
"The Freedom Unleashed tour will continue as planned from 2 April in Southampton."
Further inspections are due to take place at the venue to assess the extent of the repairs needed over the next few days, Mr Lonsdale said.
"Should we need to cancel further shows, customers will be contacted directly and offered refunds."
