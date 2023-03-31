Cleethorpes Academy: Plans to expand school facilities approved
Plans to expand Cleethorpes Academy have been approved, including access improvements and opening a new library.
The work will see extensions to two buildings, creating further kitchen and dining space as well as extra changing room areas.
A petition signed by more than 60 nearby residents raised concerns about traffic and safety impacts.
But North East Lincolnshire Council's planning committee said it welcomed expanded facilities for children.
The work will transform current staff rooms into a music room and create a new library, with lifts installed to make new areas accessible for all.
The changes will increase the school's capacity from 900 to 1,050 pupils, though Christine Scott, from the council, advised that the academy already had more than its published admission number enrolled.
The school said while it already had space for the 150 extra children the expansion would improve accessibility.
Several residents who live in the nearby Halton Place cul-de-sac opposed the move, with one explaining they had to put up with "fights and anti-social behaviour" along with pick-up and drop-off traffic.
But a highways officer said: "We do not expect that it will create a huge surge in the number of people being dropped off at this location."
