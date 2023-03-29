Hull: Stabbing victim named as five more are charged
Police have named a man who was stabbed to death in Hull as five more people were charged with his murder.
Kamil Milczarczyk, 24, died in hospital after he was found with knife wounds on Princes Dock Street at about 23:20 GMT on Friday.
Police said his family were being supported and had asked for privacy at this time.
A total of seven people, aged from 21 to 16, have been charged with Mr Milczarczyk's death.
Tyler Ridley, 18, of Lisset Grove, and Bradley Moyo, 18, of Skelton Avenue, both in Hull, were charged on Tuesday and were due to appear at the city's Crown Court earlier.
Brandon Thompson, 21, of Clanthorpe, Hull, Corey Burrows, 18, of 1st Avenue, Hull, and three teenage boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, have also now been charged with murder.
They are due to appear at Hull Crown Court on Thursday, police said.
Six men have also been arrested as part of the investigation and remain in police custody.
