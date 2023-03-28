Hull stabbing: Two teenagers charged with murder
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Hull.
Police were called to reports of an altercation in Princes Dock Street at about 23:20 GMT on Friday, when a man was found with a stab wound and died later in hospital, police said.
Tyler Ridley, 18, of Lissett Grove, and Bradley Moyo, also 18, of Whisperwood Way, have been charged with murder.
They appeared before magistrates on Tuesday and were remanded in custody to face Hull Crown Court on Wednesday.
Six other people arrested in connection with the incident remain in custody while inquiries continue, Humberside Police said.
