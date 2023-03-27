Jason Whincup murder: Harley Robinson jailed for life
A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing to death a 47-year-old outside his home in Hull.
Harley Robinson, 23, was paid to attack Jason Whincup in Hessle Road on 31 August last year.
A jury found him unanimously guilty of murder on Thursday following a nine-day trial at Hull Crown Court.
Sentencing him on Monday, Judge John Thackray KC told Robinson he had "thought nothing of the unending pain" he would inflict on others.
Robinson was told by the judge he must serve a minimum of 27 years before he can be considered for parole.
Mr Whincup, who the court heard was involved in a feud, died of his injuries two days after the stabbing.
Robinson was identified from CCTV footage which caught him fleeing the scene, the trial heard.
A jury took just one hour and 26 minutes to convict Robinson.
Turning to Robinson, the judge said: "You thought nothing of the unending pain you would cause to the family and friends of Mr Whincup.
"They now suffer this pain every day; his life needlessly taken."
'Murderous expedition'
Judge Thackray noted how shortly after the attack Robinson spent more than £200 in cash at Hull's St Stephen's Shopping Centre on a pair of trainers.
He also posted to social media a message stating: "Another day another dollar".
"You were showing you were paid for your actions that day," said Judge Thackray.
Images later recovered from Robinson's phone were, the judge noted, his "scrapbook of a murderous expedition".
Charlotte Baines, prosecuting, read a statement on behalf of Mr Whincup's family.
"Family was absolutely everything to Jason," they said. "He was a larger than life character who would do anything for anyone."
Mr Whincup was "the glue that held us altogether", the family said, adding their lives "would never be the same again".
Robinson, of no fixed address, was also given a concurrent six month prison sentence for possessing a knife. This was in relation to a separate incident.
