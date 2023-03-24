Beverley churches face closure without £15m restoration, say clergy
- Published
A "crumbling" landmark East Yorkshire minster could close unless millions of pounds can be raised to save it, officials have warned.
Beverley Minster and nearby St Mary's Church need about £15m to fix leaking roofs and decayed stonework.
A documentary film highlighting the plight of the buildings premiered on Thursday at the town's Parkway Cinema.
Vicar of Beverley Minster, Reverend Canon Jonathan Baker, said "the situation is very precarious".
Mr Baker said: "Beverley Minster is the largest parish church in England. A place like this gives the impression of being very wealthy, but actually we are not a well-resourced organisation."
A spokesperson for the Two Churches One Town charity, which is raising funds for the repair projects, said it was hoped the film would convey "the value and urgency of financial support".
The charity said unless the funds were raised the "crumbling fabric of these ancient buildings could see them closed on safety grounds before the end of the decade".
Meanwhile, the Reverend Becky Lumley, vicar of St. Mary's Church, said: "The main concern for St Mary's is the stonework across the building.
"We've already done some work on the most fragile pinnacles, but they are huge pieces of stone and we can't just leave them until they become utterly desperate."
Matthew Slocombe, the director of the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB), who took part in the documentary, said £5m of repairs and renovation projects at St Mary's and the minster had already taken place.
Mr Slocombe described the two churches as being "at the heart of everything" and said the buildings "dominated" the town.SPAB ambassador and Grand Designs television presenter Kevin McCloud said the importance of the two churches "should not be underestimated".
"They are great energy batteries, reservoirs of human integrity and commitment," he said.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.