Grimsby stabbing death victim named as police make new murder arrest
- Published
A 29-year-old man stabbed to death in Grimsby has been named by police.
Jack Howes was fatally wounded in Macaulay Way in the early hours of 20 March.
On Wednesday, Humberside Police arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a second man, 28, on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Three other people arrested earlier in the week had been released on bail, the force said.
Police were called to reports of an altercation in Macaulay Way at 00:30 GMT on Monday.
Mr Howes was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Det Ch Insp Nicola Burnett said police believed the killing was "an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to people in the community".
She added: "Our thoughts are with Jack's family at this very difficult time, and I can assure them that we will do everything in our power to bring the person responsible for his death to justice.
"There remains an increased police presence around Macaulay Way and surrounding areas as we continue to explore all lines of enquiries in connection with Jack's death."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.