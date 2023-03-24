Jason Whincup: Man guilty of stabbing man to death in Hull
- Published
A man who stabbed a 47-year-old to death outside his home in Hull has been convicted of murder.
Harley Robinson, 23, fatally attacked Jason Whincup before "calmly pedalling away" on his bike on 31 August last year.
Mr Whincup died of his injuries two days after the stabbing in Hessle Road.
Robinson was identified from CCTV footage which caught him fleeing the scene and was found guilty of murder at Hull Crown Court on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp Nicole Elliott, of Humberside Police, said: "Harley Robinson committed a devastating attack on Jason outside his own home, leaving Jason with fatal injuries and calmly pedalling away from the scene on his bike."
She added she hoped the guilty verdict would "provide Jason's family with some sense of comfort and reassurance that justice has now been served".
Robinson, of no fixed address, will be sentenced on Monday.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.