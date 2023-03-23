Teenagers, youth workers and police on the battle against boredom in Beverley
Groups of young people loitering by shops and street corners is a familiar sight in towns up and down the country. When asked why, many say there is nowhere for them to go and nothing for them to do. Some people say youths are responsible for anti-social behaviour while other groups say it's the children who are at risk of crime. Caroline Bilton joined outreach workers in the East Yorkshire town of Beverley who are trying to ensure everybody is safe.
"I know all their little hideouts and all the little places," Fiona Rainforth tells me.
Come rain, snow or shine, every Thursday evening the youth outreach worker drives around meeting and speaking with young people.
When we join her, temperatures have plunged and the boot of her car has a stash of handwarmers she is planning to give out.
"We are making sure that we are out and about and looking out for them and being that trusted adult that's turning up all the time."
Since the closure of the town's youth club, workers like Fiona have been forced to go mobile.
She says it's not uncommon to find up to 70 young people on the streets - no matter the weather.
While they may be free to do what they want, Fiona says for some bored youngsters vandalism is filling the gap.
"It turns into risk-taking behaviour and then turns into incidences where residents may complain and the young people are making themselves quite unsafe.
"We liaise with the police just to check what they are hearing and we pick it up from talking to young people when they are out and about.
"They are usually quite honest about what they are doing and their behaviour."
With Fiona at the wheel, windscreen wipers clunking as they clear sleet and rain, we soon come across a group of 20 or so teenagers.
One boy tells me he has been out for more than an hour. Why? "We just get kicked out everywhere and there's nowhere dry," he tells me from under his hood.
"I'd rather not be sat at home bored," he says.
"We get discriminated against because we are dressed in black, hoods up. They automatically think you're bad."
'Hang out'
A 15-year-old girl, wearing a thin jacket, is grateful for the handwarmer from Fiona.
She says after 18:00, there are not many places where they can go.
"Because there is such a big group of us, they always assume we are doing something bad, so we always get followed about by [security] guards and judged.
"There's nowt to do. It's boring."
It's clear the young people feel forgotten by the wider community.
"They've got things for little kids but what about the older ones? I think a centre would be a good thing where we can all just hang out," she adds.
As well as handwarmers, Fiona has a supply of pizzas to hand out. They quickly disappear.
In a town regarded by most as relatively well-heeled, stories from some teenagers give an insight into their life at home.
"We've spoken to young people who are living off things that you can only cook on a hob because it's cheaper," she says.
"I know that they would be out on the streets regardless. They don't want to be at home.
"So regardless of me being there, regardless of anything that we would give them, food or anything, they are going to be there."
This group, who say they are out most evenings, say it's better to be out with each other than at home doing nothing.
"Somewhere to go" is their common answer when I ask what it is they want.
Fiona's work is funded by Beverley Cherry Tree Community Centre. It's part of the Beverley Joint Youth Partnership, which is made up of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, the Youth Offending Service and East Riding Voluntary Action Service. The scheme see information and intelligence around anti-social behaviour and crime shared across organisations.
Katy Bunce, neighbourhood officer with Humberside Police, says the information the force receives from Cherry Tree helps it to respond to "issues that may be caused by young people".
Working with young people and being out and about helps officers try and break down barriers.
"Yes, we enforce the law, but we also protect vulnerable people.
"It helps us to tell them why they need to behave and sometimes we can explain together why their behaviour has an impact on the community."
Humberside Police say their latest figures show reports of anti-social behaviour in the town have dropped by 65%.
'Safe and secure'
Despite the fall Jo Ramsay, the manager at Cherry Tree, knows more needs to be done after spending parts of the last year dealing with residents' complaints.
"I stand up for the kids because it's not their fault," adding, "if they had a place to go they would not be on your doorstep."
Cherry Tree Community centre has had three shipping containers donated by Keepmoat Homes to create a bespoke youth club for the town.
Planning permission has been granted for the site on land rented from Beverley Rugby Club.
"Just having this place will make such a difference to these children.
"Every night we will offer something, a place for them to come and have some food, a place of safety, help with homework, just basics, somewhere they can feel safe and secure."
