North East Lincolnshire play areas to get £800,000 for renovations
Play parks across North East Lincolnshire are to receive their largest investment for 10 years.
Funding of £800,000 has been announced by North East Lincolnshire Council for renovations at 28 of its public play spaces.
Councillor Stewart Swinburn said the council wanted children to "enjoy playing outdoors".
Repairs to 23 play areas will cost about £200,000 and the remaining funds will be spent on new equipment.
The repairs are being prioritised according to a schedule decided by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.
Mr Swinburn, portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: "We want more children to have the facilities where they can be safe, active and enjoy playing outdoors.
"It's more than 10 years since we've seen this level of investment in our play parks and I'm looking forward to seeing the works get under way soon."
Plans to refurbish and upgrade the play parks were signed off by the council's cabinet in June 2021, with works expected to take three years.
Since then, the council has consulted with the public and carried out a procurement process for the contractors.
The investment follows a fundraising campaign by a seven-year-old girl, to get a climbing frame reinstalled at Pilgrim Park after her favourite climbing frame was destroyed by arsonists.
