Grimsby stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Grimsby.
The victim died after being found injured on Macaulay Way at about 00:30 GMT on Monday following reports of an altercation, Humberside Police said.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning, the force added.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
Senior Investigating Officer Nicola Burnett said: "We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause concern and worry for residents in the local community, however I would like to offer reassurance that this is thought to be an isolated incident.
"A scene guard is currently in place, and those living in the area will see an increased police presence over the coming days whilst we carry out inquiries. Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.