Hornsea rescue: Man and dog saved after being cut off by tide
A man and his dog were rescued after being cut off by a rising tide in East Yorkshire at the weekend.
Hornsea Inshore Rescue had been out on an unrelated operation when they spotted John Muldowney, 47, and his Labrador Riley at the foot of cliffs near Atwick at about 13:00 GMT on Sunday.
Mr Muldowney, from Doncaster, told rescuers he was convinced he and Riley would drown.
Both have recovered from their ordeal.
Station manager Sue Hickson-Marsay praised volunteer crew Karl Shannon, Carl Handley and Shona Richards.
She said: "They spotted the man trying to push the dog up the cliff. If they hadn't been passing, it's more than likely they would have died because they were in real trouble and no-one knew they were there."
Ms Hickson-Marsay said the crew were forced to manoeuvre the rescue boat perilously close to the foot of the cliff.
She said: "As the waves crashed against the cliff, it made for some big seas. The boat was knocked about."
Lives saved
The boat sustained some damage during the rescue, Ms Hickson-Marsay said.
Leading coxswain Mr Shannon said: "I have been with Hornsea Inshore Rescue for 25 years and this was the most difficult rescue I have been involved in."
Mr Muldowney was treated for the effects of the cold before a relative took him and Riley home to Doncaster.
