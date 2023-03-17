A180 death crash: Police watchdog to investigate after mother and son killed
- Published
The police response before a crash which killed a mother and her three-year-old son is being investigated by a watchdog.
Nicola Courtney, 34, and Lucas Page died when their broken-down car was hit by a lorry on the A180 in Lincolnshire.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Humberside Police had referred itself over the incident.
Investigators will look at "several calls" made to police about the car before the crash, the IOPC said.
Ms Courtney and her son, from Scunthorpe, were in a stationary blue Ford Focus in a live lane when it was hit by a lorry on a stretch of the A180 between Stallingborough and Brocklesby in North East Lincolnshire on 10 March.
In a statement, the IOPC said its "thoughts are with their loved ones and all those affected".
"We received a referral from Humberside Police due to the fact the force received several calls about a vehicle blocking a live lane, prior to the incident," an IOPC spokesperson added.
"Our investigation, which is at a very early stage, will look at the risk assessments, actions and decision-making of those involved in the police response."
The deaths have renewed calls by road safety groups to have the dual-carriageway road upgraded to a motorway.
Stuart Smith, from the Ulceby Road Safety Group, said that "at the very least" a safety lane should be built.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.