Four charged with murder over Hull assault death
Four people have been charged after a man died following an assault in Hull.
The man died in hospital after being found injured at a property on Bathurst Street at about 01.20 GMT on Sunday.
Lee Hailstone, 32, of Bathurst Street, Keeran Edge, 25, of Kilton Court, Gary Harris, 24, of Victoria Avenue and Amie Kehoe, 23,of Blisland Close, have all been charged with murder.
They are due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later, Humberside Police said.
Three other people arrested in connection with the incident have since been released on bail, a spokesperson added.
