Hull: Murder arrests after man dies following assault
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an assault in Hull.
The man died in hospital after being found injured at property on Bathurst Street at about 01.20 GMT on Sunday.
Humberside Police said as well as the four murder arrests two people had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All six remain in custody.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis described it as an "isolated incident". Police have yet to name the victim.
