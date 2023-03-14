Hull arts festival to mark the end of winter
- Published
An arts event featuring giant illuminated animals and street performances is coming to Hull city centre this weekend.
The Awakening runs for three days and marks the transition from winter to spring, its organisers said.
It was introduced last year to mark the end of Covid restrictions and is part of the larger Freedom festival which takes place across the city.
The event starts on Friday and runs through until Sunday.
Stilt walkers and drummers will parade around the streets with giant illuminated animals in Queens Gardens.
The Ferens Art Gallery will remain open into the evening hosting music and video performances.
Live music and poetry readings will be held in the city's Marina area and Trinity Market.
The festival's artistic director Mikey Martins said: "The Awakening aims to bring new perspectives to our wonderful maritime identity by uncovering themes through the creative programme.
"The installations and performances will focus on the city's relationship with nature, the changing of the seasons and folkloric traditions."
Events start at 18:00 GMT and run until 22:00 GMT of Friday and Saturday.
