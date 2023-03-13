Nicola Courtney and three-year-old son killed in A180 crash

Lucas Page and Nicola CourtneyHumberside Police
Three-year-old Lucas Page and his mother Nicola Courtney died in the crash on the A180
By Kevin Shoesmith
BBC News

A mother and her three-year-old son who died in a crash in Lincolnshire have been named by police.

Nicola Courtney, 34, and Lucas Page, from Scunthorpe, were in a stationary Ford Focus when it was hit by a lorry at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.

The crash happened on the A180 in Immingham, between Stallingborough and Brocklesby, Humberside Police said.

A force spokesperson said it had made a "voluntary referral" to the Independent Office of Police Complaints (IOPC).

Google
The crash happened on a stretch of the A180 in North East Lincolnshire

Officers said they believe the car had broken down on the westbound section of the dual carriageway prior to the crash.

The force said a "complex investigation" was now under way to establish the full circumstances.

The BBC has asked the force to clarify why it had referred itself to the police watchdog.

The families of Ms Courtney and Lucas were being supported by specially trained officers, Humberside Police said.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.