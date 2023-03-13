Nicola Courtney and three-year-old son killed in A180 crash
A mother and her three-year-old son who died in a crash in Lincolnshire have been named by police.
Nicola Courtney, 34, and Lucas Page, from Scunthorpe, were in a stationary Ford Focus when it was hit by a lorry at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.
The crash happened on the A180 in Immingham, between Stallingborough and Brocklesby, Humberside Police said.
A force spokesperson said it had made a "voluntary referral" to the Independent Office of Police Complaints (IOPC).
Officers said they believe the car had broken down on the westbound section of the dual carriageway prior to the crash.
The force said a "complex investigation" was now under way to establish the full circumstances.
The BBC has asked the force to clarify why it had referred itself to the police watchdog.
The families of Ms Courtney and Lucas were being supported by specially trained officers, Humberside Police said.
