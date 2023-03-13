Royal Hotel Hull fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a hotel in Hull that left five people injured, police have said.
Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in one of the rooms at Royal Hotel Hull, next to Hull Paragon Interchange, at about 18:30 GMT on Saturday.
British Transport Police said the 24-year-old remained in custody on Sunday evening.
Inquiries are ongoing, the force added.
