Royal Hotel Hull fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson

A fire broke out in a room at Royal Hotel Hull on Saturday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a hotel in Hull that left five people injured, police have said.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in one of the rooms at Royal Hotel Hull, next to Hull Paragon Interchange, at about 18:30 GMT on Saturday.

British Transport Police said the 24-year-old remained in custody on Sunday evening.

Inquiries are ongoing, the force added.

